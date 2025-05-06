State Police say they are are investigating a tragic two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people. The crash occurred Sunday morning on one of New York state's deadliest roadways, where hundred of crashes have been reported over the years.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

New York State Police Say Two Motorists Died In Crash On Taconic Parkway

New York State Police said in a press release that they are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Clinton in Dutchess County.

The press release reports that on May 4, at approximately 9:36 AM., troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a northbound 1994 Ford Mustang and a southbound 2006 Toyota Corolla.

The investigation revealed that the Toyota Corolla, operated by a 19-year-old 19 man from Bloomingburg, left the southbound lane, crossed the median, and struck the Ford Mustang head-on before overturning.

The Ford Mustang was operated by 70-year-old man from of Wappingers Falls.

New York State Police said that the Ford Mustang driver was entrapped in his vehicle, while the Toyota Corolla driver was ejected from his. Both operators were pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police have identified the deceased as 19-year-old Jhonny L. Polanco of Bloomingburg, and 70-year-old Robert B. Clark Jr. of Wappingers Falls.