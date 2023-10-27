With many celebrating Halloween this last weekend in October, law enforcement will be out in greater numbers ensuring the roads are safe. One New York state man allegedly was operating a motor vehicle way over the legal limit, after police say he struck a fence near a convenience store.

The New York State DMV website says that that the penalties for an alcohol or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines, and a possible jail term.

A first time offense for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving While Impaired by a Drug (DWAI-Drug) carries a fine of $500 to $1,000 dollars, and revocation of your driver's license for six months.

A BAC of 0.18% BAC or higher can carry a charge of Aggravated DWI.

New York State Man Allegedly Crashed Into fence Near Stewart's Shop

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded the afternoon of October 21 to the Stewarts Shop on State Route 8 in Chestertown, NY, for the report of a vehicle into a fence.

The driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash was identified as a 56-year-old man from Albany, who was located a short distance away. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other vehicle violations, says authorities .

State Police say the suspect was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.29% BAC, which is over three and a half times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

Police say the man was issued tickets returnable to town court on November 14, 2023

