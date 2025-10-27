New York State Police report that they arrested an upstate man, and have charged him with multiple offenses, including 2nd degree reckless endangerment, and also five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The arrest stems from an incident Monday morning, where offcials say the 20-year-old Rensselaerville man struck a school bus. The crash came after State Police report that witnesses told them the driver was traveling at too high a rate of speed.

New York State Man Arrested After Hitting School Bus

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 27, at about 7:26 AM. troopers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on State Route 145 in Rensselaerville.

The investigation determined the suspect was reportedly recklessly driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed, southbound on Route 145 according to witnesses.

Police say the suspect crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a northbound Middleburgh Central School District bus occupied by the driver, an adult attendant and five children. The man's vehicle then overturned an struck a utility pole.

One child and the suspect did report minor injuries resulting from the crash, but neither were transported for further medical care, say police.

State Route 145 remained closed between Fox Creek Road/County Route 352 and State Route 81 for the investigation and repair of the utility pole until approximately 11:30 AM. but has since been reopened.

The suspect was transported for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court in November.