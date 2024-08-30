School is almost back in session, and this will obviously mean the roads across New York will be filled with a lot of school buses in the coming days.

Districts across New York state have cracked down in recent years in an effort to stop vehicles from passing stopped school buses. But lawmakers say that most school bus-related deaths and injuries happen when children cross the street after getting off the bus, not in bus collisions

Current Systems

The New York State School Board Association says that school districts in New York State have installed cameras on more than one in five school buses.The cameras can take pics of any vehicles that pass the stopped buses, and municipalities can use photo evidence to mail a $250 (no points) ticket to the vehicle owner.

According to legislators, current school bus camera penalties and the penalties for being caught by law enforcement for illegally passing a stopped school bus are "generally separate systems."

Currently, the maximum fine for passing a school bus in New York is $400 for a first offense. However, one state legislator is calling for much stiffer penalties which could even possibly include a much longer time behind bars for repeat offenders.

As of now, offenders can face anywhere between 30 to 180 days in jail. Most offenders usually don't see any real time in jail though,

New York State Politician Wants to Increase Fine For Passing Stopped School Buses

WNYT is reporting that state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has proposed the School Bus Safety Protection Act.

According to statistics gathered at Santarbarbra's office, more than 50,000 vehicles illegally pass stopped school buses every day in New York State.

The bill, if passed, would mean those who who illegally pass a stopped school bus could face a $1,000 for each offense. That would include a first time offense.

WNYT also reports that those convicted could now face a suspension of license, up to six months in jail, and community service, if the new proposal goes though.

