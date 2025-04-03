Police say that a man in New York state was arrested after he intentionally hit two people with a vehicle. The incident allegedly took place Sunday afternoon in a mobile home park, according to officials. The suspect is now facing two counts of first degree felony assault. according to New York State Police.

According to The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, assault in the first degree is also a violent felony offense. If a person is convicted, you will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison. The maximum sentence for being convicted of assault in the first degree is up to 25 years in prison.

New York State Man Allegedly Ran Down Pedestrians At Trailer Park

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle at approximately 5:53 p.m. on March 30.

The crash allegedly occurred at Pine Knoll Park in Hornellsville in Steuben County.

Upon arrival, troopers report that they discovered that two individuals, a 57 and 56-year-old, had been struck by a vehicle on a farm equipment access path adjacent to the trailer park.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 40-year-old man from Arkport, was operating a 2011 Cadillac SUV when he intentionally struck the victims.

Officials say that a 57-year-old sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at a nearby hospital, and has since been released. The second victim was identified as a 56-year-old, who suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital and remains in the ICU in critical condition.

The suspect was located by responding troopers in the area.

The suspect was taken into custody, and has been charged with two counts of 1st degree assault, according to New York State Police. He was then transported to Steuben County Jail CAP arraignment.