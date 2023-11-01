Police in New York state say a physical altercation has lead to the arrest of three people. Officials say the fight caused two of the people involved to suffer injuries.

State Police are saying that each of the suspects have been charged with the misdemeanor of Assault in the third degree.

So, what happened?

Brawl at Trailer Park Leads to Arrests, Says State Police

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers were dispatched to an area on State Highway 23 in the town of Oneonta October 28. The alleged altercation happened at the Lantern Hill trailer park, says officials.

State Police said that an investigation at the scene determined that a 25-year-old male from Oneonta, a 21-year-old female from Oneonta, and a 23-year-old female from Delhi were involved in the fight

According to the investigation, the altercation resulted in both women sustaining injuries.

During the altercation, one female suspect struck the other, causing injuries. State Police said the woman who was hit grabbed and struck back at the other woman, as the male suspect threw the other woman to the ground.

suspects arrested ny 7713Photography loading...

The woman thrown to the ground also suffered injuries from the fight, and was transported to a nearby hospital by friends for medical attention, says officials.

Shortly after the incident, the male and female suspect were spotted by troopers walking along State Highway 23 and arrested.

After being released from the hospital, the other female was also charged with misdemeanor of Assault in the third degree.

There is no indication as of yet what either started or escalated the fight.