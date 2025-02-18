While many appreciate the work snow plowers put in to keep our roads clear during storms, here's a case of a man who was allegedly in no condition to be behind the wheel of anything. New York State Police say that they were alerted to reports of a person asleep in a tractor near a heavily traveled area Saturday evening.

According to police, the drowsy driver from the Hudson Valley area is now facing a number of charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated.

New York State Police Arrest Putnam County Man After He Was Found Asleep in Tractor

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 15, at approximately 6:29 PM, troopers from Tarrytown were dispatched for a report of a male sleeping in a tractor with a plow blocking the Interstate 287 eastbound Exit 3 ramp (which is on-ramp to the Sprain Brook Parkway) in Elmsford, New York.

See Also: Police Say New York State Man Busted For DWI While On Lawnmower

Troopers said when they arrived, they located a red 2024 Yanmar with the motor running, blocking the exit ramp. The operator was woken up and identified as a 47-year-old man from Brewster. Officials said that due to his level of intoxication, standard field sobriety tests were unable to be performed, and he was placed into custody and transported to Tarrytown.

Police say the suspect's blood alcohol content was 0.22%, which is over two and a half times over the state's legal limit. Additionally, troopers say the tractor was unregistered, and the suspect was found to be unlicensed.

The suspect was arrested for aggravated DWI (an unclassified misdemeanor), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations, according to the report.

State Police say that the suspect was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Elmsford Village court in late February.