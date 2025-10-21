Police say a man who was in New York state, from Canada, has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a roll-over crash. The early morning crash resulted in the vehicle going off road and into a ditch, according to a police report.

Man in New York State Charged With DWI After Allegedly Hitting Mailbox

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 20, at approximately 1:50 AM, troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone for a report of a one-car rollover accident.

Upon arrival, troopers said they located a silver 2012 Kia in the west ditch.

An investigation determined that the vehicle was being operated by a 35-year-old man from Cornwall, Ontario. Police say the suspect was traveling south on Route 30 when he failed to maintain his lane, struck a mailbox, and came to rest in the ditch on the west shoulder.

The suspect was being evaluated by EMS when troopers said they arrived. and he was subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation. While at the hospital, troopers interviewed the suspect, who they report exhibited signs of impairment.

Offcials say that the man failed a field sobriety test and later refused further chemical testing.

The suspect was released from the hospital and transported for processing. He was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and issued several vehicle and traffic tickets.

The suspect was arraigned, released on his own recognizance. and is due back in court at a later date.