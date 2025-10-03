Officials say that a late night crash Wednesday has lead to the arrest of a New York state man. This was his first run-in with authorities when it came to alleged drunk driving either. Police say the same man already had a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated.

According to the Brill Legal Group, P.C. website, while a first DWI is treated as a misdemeanor, repeat offenses are classified as felonies. The website goes on to say that for those with a felony criminal record, "you could lose some of your civil rights and receive a state prison sentence."

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged Drunk Driving After Hitting Mailbox

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 1, troopers arrested a 30-year-old resident of Crown Point, New York, for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, following a prior conviction.

See Also: Allegedly Drunk New York State Woman Crashes Into KFC Drive-Thru

At approximately 9:30 PM. on the same day, troopers said they responded to a property damage accident on Route 9 in Crown Point. Their investigation revealed that the suspect was driving a black 2013 Lincoln Continental when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and struck a mailbox and a utility pole.

EMS evaluated the driver at the scene, and police said that he was deemed fit to receive medical attention at a hospital.

During the police interview, officials say that the suspect exhibited signs of impairment, and later failed field sobriety tests. The suspect was arrested and taken to barracks, where police said he provided a breath sample showing a blood alcohol concentration of .16%, which is two times over the legal limit.

He was processed and then released on an appearance ticket, set to be returned to town court later in October.