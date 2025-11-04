Officials say a vehicular crash has claimed the life of a woman from New York State. The crash occurred overnight, as police were later dispatched to an area in upstate New York. According to a report, the vehicle went off the road and into a pond.

New York State Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is still ongoing.

New York State Woman Dies After Crashing In Pond

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 4, at approximately 9:30 AM, troopers were dispatched by the Otsego County 911 Center to a report of a vehicle in a pond near the intersection of U.S. Route 20 and Skinner Road in the town of Richfield Springs.

According to police, a passerby called 911 after observing what appeared to be a portion of a vehicle submerged in the pond. Upon arrival, troopers said they located the vehicle and discovered a deceased victim inside.

A preliminary investigation determined that sometime overnight, a 39-year-old female from Richfield Springs was operating a Mitsubishi Mirage traveling on Cole Hill Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection withRoute 20 and continued off the roadway into the pond.

Members of the Underwater Recovery Team assisted on scene. Troopers say they were also assisted by Richfield Fire/EMS and the Otsego County Coroner.

The investigation is continuing.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.