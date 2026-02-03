Officials said that on January 31, troopers charged a 45-year-old man from Gouverneur, St. Lawrence County, with multiple offenses, including 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, and 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

That night, at approximately 9:36 PM , troopers report that they observed a blue 2008 Chevrolet commit a traffic violation in the Village of Gouverneur. Troopers says they attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the operator failed to comply.

New York State Police Arrest Man After Foot Pursuit

During the pursuit, police said in a press release that the operator lost control of the vehicle due to unsafe speed and exited the roadway off the north shoulder, striking a mailbox, barbed wire, and a tree.

The operator then fled the vehicle on foot, resulting in a brief foot pursuit. Troopers report that they made contact with the operator, who was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified, and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation. The suspect was then was treated and released and later transported for processing.

Further investigation determined that the same suspect had an active bench warrant. The suspect was arraigned separately for both the pursuit and the warrant, released, but is due back in court on a later date.

