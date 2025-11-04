It was not the happiest of Halloweens for this guy. Police say that a man from New York state coming home from a Halloween party was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Around the holidays, local and state law enforcement will often ramp up patrol to target impaired or distracted drivers. The latest arrest comes after New York State Police had just announced they would increase their presence on roads and highways, in an effort to keep the public safe.

To make matters worse, officials say the suspect was driving only with a learners permit.

New York State Man Coming Home From Halloween Party Arrested For Alleged DWI

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 1, at approximately 2:52 AM, troopers arrested a 19-year-old man from Cortland, for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 81, said they observed a Ford Escape traveling north bound at a high rate of speed and making unsafe lane changes. Officials report that they attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to comply and accelerated.

The operator of the vehicle ultimately stopped, says police.

Troopers identified the suspect, who they say was operating the vehicle on a learner’s permit. Troopers say they observed characteristics associated with impairment and asked the suspect to perform field tests, which confirmed impairment.

The suspect was arrested and transported, where his reportable BAC was .14% which is over one and a half times over the state's legal limit He was processed and is due back in court in December.

Three passengers in the vehicle who were intoxicated were not charged and turned over to a sober third party, according to police.