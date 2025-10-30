Police in New York State say that a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle has lead to an arrest of a local man. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, as the vehicle had been reported stolen, according to a police report.

The 33-year-old suspect from Ulster County was arrested, and had been charged with multiple offenses, including grand larceny and criminal mischief.

ATV Crash Leads to Arrest in New York State's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 29, at approximately 4:00 PM, troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to a one-vehicle ATV collision that occurred in the Town of Wawarsing.

Trooper say that the investigation revealed that a 2025 Can-Am ATV was traveling south on Berme Road in Ellenville when the operator, identified as a 33-year-old man from Ellenville, lost control of the ATV and struck the guiderail.

During the course of the investigation, troopers determined that the ATV had been reported stolen by its owner.

The suspect was taken into custody and refused medical attention for his injuries. He was transported to State Police Ellenville for processing and was charged with multiple felonies.

The suspect was arraigned in the Town of New Paltz Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, New York state has seen 433 fatal ATV wrecks from 1982 to 2012. With those numbers provided by the Pulaski Kherkher Law Firm, this gives New York the eighth position among U.S. states that have the most fatal crashes