Police say a man died late Saturday night after a UTV crash in New York state. New York State Police said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Utility task vehicles are a larger and faster type of all-terrain vehicle that can carry heavier loads and seat additional passengers. The off-road vehicles can come in very handy for those living in many parts of New York state who work on farms or need to haul heavy material.

New York State Man Dies In UTV Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 4, at approximately 11:05 PM, troopers responded to a report of a serious UTV crash on a local road in the town of Arcadia, in Wayne County.

The preliminary investigation determined that an unregistered side-by-side UTV was traveling northbound when the operator made a right-hand turn onto Mount Pleasant Road at an unsafe speed.

Troopers said that the operator failed to negotiate the turn, overcorrected, and lost control of the vehicle. The UTV overturned, and the operator, a 24-year-old male, was partially ejected. Police said that the driver sustained fatal head injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Wayne County Coroner responded to the scene. The New York State Police were assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York DMV says that you can not operate an ATV (or UTV) on a highway unless it has been designated and posted for ATV use by the state or local authority.