New York State Police say a driver, who was well over the legal limit, passed out behind the wheel while in a workzone. The incident occurred late Friday night on the New York State Thruway, as police said they had to resort to a few extra measures to wake the sleeping driving.

New York State Police Arrest Man on Thruway Who Fell Asleep In Workzone

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 5, troopers assigned to to Troop T arrested a 27-year-old man from New Jersey, for Aggravated DWI and multiple charges stemming from a traffic incident on the Thruway in the town of Pelham.

Troopers ay that at approximately 11:19 PM, they were dispatched to an unresponsive male in a 2013 Chevrolet in the northbound center lane, an active workzone.

Troopers report that they were forced to break the rear passenger window to gain access to the vehicle and wake the suspect, who then put the vehicle in drive, nearly striking one of the troopers. The vehicle stopped about 200 feet away, at which point the driver was removed from the vehicle.

A trooper said they observed clear indicators of impairment and issued a roadside breath test, which registered more than twice the legal limit.

The man was placed under arrest for Aggravated DWI and transported for processing, where he provided another breath sample that registered 0.19%, which is over two times over the state's legal BAC limit.

As a result of the investigation, police say the suspect was charged with numerous offenses, and is due back in court in late September.