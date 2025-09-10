Officials say a serious crash in New York state lead to multiple injuries, including a passenger that is fighting for their life. Police say that the crash, that occurred in June, was so severe that a passenger ended up having to have their arm removed.

A New York state man is facing drunk driving charges, according to a police report.

New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passenger Loses Arm From Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 8, troopers arrested a 25-year-old man from Moira, New York for driving while intoxicated.

Troopers say that on June 30, at approximately 10:29 PM, officials responded to a one-car injury accident in the town of Bombay. An investigation revealed that a black 2012 Subaru, was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, and sideswiped a tree.

See Also: The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The passengers in the car were identified as a 30-year-old man, also from Moira; a 40-year-old from Massena, and a 27-year-old woman from Winthrop. Police say that three occupants sustained injuries in the incident.

The 40-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while police say that the other two passengers had non-life-threatening injuries.

During the interview, police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment. Troopers attempted to administer field sobriety rests, but the suspect was unable to perform them due to his injuries. according to New York State Police.

The suspect was transported to a medical center, where he submitted to a chemical blood test and received treatment for his injuries.

Due to the severity of the arm injury, the 30-year-old passenger was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and later transferred to UVM Medical Center for further medical treatment, which resulted in the amputation of his right arm.

On September 2, troopers report that they received the blood test results, indicating that the driver's blood alcohol content at the time of the accident was .15% BAC.

The suspect was processed, issued tickets, and is due back in court in late October.