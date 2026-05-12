Two Hollywood A-listers are facing a lawsuit following a complaint that their movie is damaging the reputation of two REAL police officers in Florida.

According to reports from People and The Guardian, actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are now facing legal trouble connected to their Netflix crime thriller The Rip.

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The lawsuit was reportedly filed by two Miami-Dade deputies who claim the movie mirrors details from a real-life 2016 drug bust closely enough that viewers familiar with the case could easily connect the fictional characters to actual officers involved in the investigation. While the movie changes names and dramatizes events, the deputies argue the similarities are specific enough to damage their reputations and careers. They are reportedly seeking financial damages as well as a clearer disclaimer stating the film is fictionalized.

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The Rip centers on a group of Miami narcotics officers who uncover millions of dollars hidden inside a stash house during a raid. What starts as a major discovery quickly spirals into paranoia, corruption, and infighting as members of the team begin suspecting each other of stealing money from the bust. The movie was heavily promoted as being “inspired by true events,” which has now become a major focus of the legal battle.

The film was also one of the biggest projects released under Damon and Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, which the longtime friends launched together to reshape how profits are shared in Hollywood productions.

Netflix itself has not been named in the lawsuit.

The case is sparking debate online about where Hollywood should draw the line when adapting real events for entertainment.