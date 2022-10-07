New York State Man Arrested Three Times in Less Than Two Days

Police say a New York state man was arrested three times in 36 hours after a domestic dispute spiraled out of control.

Stories like these have many to question New York's controversial bail reform law. Officials say this recent suspect is now facing multiple charges of criminal contempt. But while three arrests in less than two days sounds like a lot, it's not as uncommon as you might think.

WKTV says the male suspect from Lee, NY was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his wife. Police say he was arrested for a second time the same day, when attempted to call his wife while an order of protection was in place. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested again the next day after he violated the order of protection a second time.

WKTV did not indicate exactly what he allegedly did to be arrested for the third time.

Serial Drunk Driver

A New York state man, who has been referred to as a "serial intoxicated driver", racked up three more arrests for alleged DWI in just over two months over the summer, according to CBS.

Arrested Three Times In Two Months

CBS says the Watervliet man was arrested May 3 for a disturbance at a Stewarts, where police say the 41-year-old had driven under the influence of alcohol with a revoked license. However, CBS says he paid his bail and was out a few days later.

On June 19, police say he was at it again, as the same man was again pulled over and found to be under the influence and in possession of crack cocaine.

He was soon out on an appearance ticket. Police say he then completed the trifecta on July 7, as he was again pulled over and found to be driving under the influence. But once again, he paid bail, and he was out of jail, according to CBS. Police say the suspect is facing a number of charges, including DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Police say the same man has 7 prior DWI convictions going back to 2008.

NY Man Allegedly Drives Drunk and Levels Stop Signs

Officials say a New York state man driving a truck with a snowplow back in January 2022 decided to test out his gear by plowing over at least twelve stop signs. Now, he is facing a whole host of charges, including felony DWI.

While the alleged demolition derby happened early New Year's Day, police shared the details of the incident on their Facebook page. Police say the 36-year-old man from Clay, NY drove his truck with the plow attached around town, destroying at least twelve of the stop signs. However, it appears his free-for-all came to an end when police found his cell phone next to one of the mowed-over stop signs he just annihilated.

Law enforcement says he was under the influence of alcohol when they finally caught up with him.