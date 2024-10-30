The Census numbers continue to show that New York is one of the leading states for residents moving away. Is one of the biggest factors for people leaving the job market? So much of the focus in New York revolves around New York City, but where does that leave the rest of the state?

To determine the most attractive states for employment, the website WalletHub compared the 50 states across thirty-four key indicators of job-market strength and economic health. WalletHub's data set ranges from employment growth to the median annual income to the average commute time.

The two main key dimensions analyzed for the study were job market and economic environment. Unfortunately, the results for those choosing to stay in New York state might be a little depressing, according to these findings.

The Depressing Truth About New York State's Current Job Market

New York ranked 41st in the county for best states to find a job, according to WalletHub. While the economic environment score ranked New York at 28th, the state's overall placing was dragged down by the dismal job market.

Once you break the dimensions down even further, New York was 47th for job opportunities. Unsurprisingly, New York ranked at the absolute bottom for worst commutes in the country. New York was also the only state in the entire Northeast to rank in the bottom ten on the list.

New Hampshire, Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Dakota were the top five states for jobs, according to the study. West Virginia was last.