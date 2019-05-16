New York DEC Shuts Down Proposed Pipeline From Pennsylvania

CBS is reporting that state regulators have shut down a proposed natural gas pipeline that would have run through New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

CBS says that the nearly $1 billion dollar, 37-mile long pipeline has long faced opposition from environmental groups. The DEC said one of the biggest concerns with the pipeline was water quality violations and that it failed to meet New York state’s “rigorous water supply standards.”

Some have called this one of New York state's biggest environmental decisions since banning fracking in 2014.

Some still support the pipeline such as Peter Kauffmann, spokesman for New Yorkers for Affordable Energy. Kauffman says that without the pipeline, potential new jobs could be eliminated. He also raised concerns over the the potential increase in greenhouse gas, plus rising energy prices.

Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: