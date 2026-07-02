Veteran Farmstead Project Awarded $500 For ‘Vets Who Rock’

WPDH is honoring an organization that is helping veterans heal by reconnecting them with nature, agriculture and each other.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected The Veteran Farmstead Project in Wallkill for creating a place where veterans can find community, purpose and a path toward healing.

Founded by Army veteran Justin Riccobono, The Veteran Farmstead Project offers veterans something many struggle to find after leaving the military: a sense of belonging. Located at Patchwork Quilt Farm in Wallkill, the nonprofit uses farming, natural wellness and community to help veterans reconnect with themselves while supporting one another.

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When we spoke with Riccobono, he explained that the farm is much more than a place to grow vegetables. It's a gathering place where veterans can spend time outdoors, work with the land and build relationships with others who understand the challenges of military service. The project promotes healing through hands-on experiences, healthy food and a supportive community that reminds veterans they don't have to face those challenges alone.

The Veteran Farmstead Project also serves as a resource for veterans looking for connection and support. Whether it's lending a hand on the farm, sharing a meal or simply spending time with fellow veterans, the organization creates opportunities for meaningful relationships that can have a lasting impact.

Programs like this show that supporting veterans doesn't always happen inside an office or clinic. Sometimes it happens in a field, around a table or through the simple act of bringing people together with a shared purpose.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present The Veteran Farmstead Project with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about them at The Veteran Farmstead Project website.