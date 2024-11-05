A loud noise which was described by many as sounding like a boom was reported Tuesday morning across parts of New York. Police dispatch received word from residents that there had been a loud noise around 8:30 AM, according to WNYT.

Cases of loud explosions like this have happened before in the region, and it can certainly rattle more than just the ground. The source of the blasts are often from something as everyday as local construction, thunder, or even a small meteor exploding many miles above.

Police in 2021 said one huge blast caused tremors over a 20 mile radius and was felt in two states. What was it? An explosion set off at a gender reveal party.

Loud Boom Heard in Parts of New York State Identified

WNYT reports that they were informed by the Schenectady Police Department that the lid boom heard Tuesday was simply from a small cylinder bursting at Tri City Recycling in the Capital Region.

Fire offcials say there was no fire or injuries reported at the business.

