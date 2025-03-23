It's no secret New York, particularly the state's Hudson Valley area, has a long history with unexplained flying phenomena and other strange sightings. As stated many times, these observations of so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere, though.

A resident in Dutchess County recenlty claimed they saw a strange object hovering near their home late one night. The person even goes on to claim that the mysterious object even mimicked their own movements like they were being watched.

Resident in New York's Hudson Valley Claims Unexplained Flying Object "Communicated" With Them

A resident in Red Hook in Dutchess County filed a report with the National UFO Reporting Center that they witnessed what they described as a "red light hovering in the treeline" outside their home, that they say was "blinking and moving irregularly."

The alleged sighting sounds very well like it could be a drone, though what the resident says the object did afterwards is actually quite unusual.

The report goes on to say that during the early morning hours of March 18, the resident said they heard a constant low-frequency humming sound outside their house. The Red Hook resident went to their window and claimed they noticed a "red blinking light hovering in the tree-line a mile or so away".

The red light from the object was "blinking irregularly", and the resident says that after observing it for a few minutes it began to move in various directions. This would go on for about 45 minutes, according to the witness, as the "blinking became faint and significantly less frequent."

This is when the witness says they attempted to communicate with the object.

The person says they copied each of the object's movements for a while, by moving their head. The witness claimed they paused and asked the object aloud to copy their movements. Then, the person says they moved their head in a clockwise circle, only for the object to do the exact same motion.

As strange as it may sound, the same resident claims this isn't the first time they've seen something unexplained outside their house. Back in September of 202, the same witness says they saw something similar that was "bright white", with a "slight tail beneath it".

