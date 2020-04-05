New Jersey Police Break Up Pink Floyd Cover Band Party

An impromtu front lawn concert Saturday night lead neighbors to call police as people continued to gather. The NY Post reports that Rumson police were called after a Pink Floyd cover band's Facebook Live show drew a little too much attention. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had issued a lockdown, which prohibited any sort of parties or social gatherings, during the COVID-10 crisis.

Apparently, this group of rebels didn't care. Police say the band played the Wish You Were Here as the concert was being shut down. Rumson police wrote on their Facebook page:

Sadly I’m sure we all ‘wish we could be here,’ and the Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun! However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement.

The Post says that most of the crowd who gathered were in their 40s and 50s. Some were not so thrilled to have their event shut down, as police say that a few of the people yelled "F*** the police!" as they were told to leave.

