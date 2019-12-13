New Balance Releases $235 Sneakers Inspired by the Hudson Valley

Do these sneakers remind you of the Hudson Valley? Well, they should.

These designer kicks were designed by the lifestyle menswear brand, Todd Snyder, to reflect the colors and styles of the Hudson Valley. Snyder and New Balance collaborated on the exclusive sneaker that was just released this week

This interpretation of the classic 997 sneaker is inspired by Snyder's time spent in the Hudson Valley. The iconic fashion designer started his career working for Polo and Ralph Lauren before heading the menswear division of The Gap and eventually accepting a position as SVP at J. Crew. In 2011 the designer launched his own high-end brand based in New York City.

According to Snyder's website, the newest sneaker in his collection takes its main inspiration from Todd's visits to Hudson. The color palette of the shoe is an homage to the brick depot at the Hudson train station combined with the earthy tones of fall foliage. In a description of the sneakers, Snyder says the design is supposed to invoke "a casual stroll down Warren St."

If you're interested in wearing a little piece of the Hudson Valley on your foot, you can pick up a pair of these luxury M997s for $235 on the Todd Snyder website.

