Four people from Ellenville, including a teenager, are facing serious charges for an alleged baseball bat attack at a gas station.

According to New York State Police, on September 8, at 9 a.m., troopers responded to the Mobil gas station at 8404 State Route 209 in Wawarsing, for reports of multiple individuals fighting.

8404 State Route 209 in Wawarsing NY/Google Maps 8404 State Route 209 in Wawarsing NY/Google Maps

Police said they determined multiple people reportedly assaulted a 43-year-old man using a baseball bat. The victim was transported to Garnet Medical Health Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four people were arrested and charged with:

Jordan I. Jones,19, of Ellenville:

Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor

Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Amanda M. Jones, 40, of Ellenville:

Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Endangering the Welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor

Matthew Johannessen, 24, of Ellenville:

Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a class D felony

Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor

A 16-year-old male, from Ellenville:

Attempted Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree, a class A misdemeanor

Assault 2nd Degree, a class D felony

All four people were arraigned at Ulster County Court Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to Ulster County Jail pending future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone witnessed said incident or has any further information, please contact the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Ellenville at 845-344-5300.