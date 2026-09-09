Nearly 70 Pounds, 1,500 Miles and A Lot of LEGO: Chris Turns Personal Journey Into Mission for Kids With Cancer.

What if your next big health goal didn’t require a gym membership?

For Chris Murray, it started with walking and LEGO.

BODY BY BRICKZ/Jana BODY BY BRICKZ/Jana

The Hudson Valley native has lost almost 70 over the past year and a half, walking almost 1,500 miles documenting his journey through BodyByBrickz, where he combines his love of LEGO with movement and a mission to inspire other people to keep moving forward.

A carpenter by trade, Chris says he's built various trays for building LEGO in different settings, like the couch, the bedroom, the treadmill and of course outside!

It all began when Chris realized he wanted more of two things in life: exercise and hobby time. So, the idea was born and he's been walking and building ever since- losing 68lbs (along with diet changes, he says) by early September.

And tomorrow, he’s reaching a pretty incredible milestone.

Chris will complete his 1,500th mile while walking and building LEGO.

Yes, he’s literally taking the “brick by brick” philosophy and putting it into practice.

But this milestone isn’t just about the miles or the weight he’s lost. Chris is using the occasion to give back to children and families battling cancer.



He’s launched a fundraiser benefiting Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s MSK Kids, supporting pediatric cancer research and efforts to develop better treatments and brighter futures for young patients.

The goal is to raise $5,000 in honor of Chris’s 1,500-mile milestone.

The cause is especially meaningful to Chris and his wife, who spends every day caring for cancer patients and has witnessed firsthand the strength, courage and resilience of those facing a cancer diagnosis.

That personal connection helped inspire Chris to turn his 1,500-mile milestone into an opportunity to give back. He hopes the fundraiser can help support MSK Kids and advance pediatric cancer research, ultimately helping create better treatments and brighter futures for young patients.

So tomorrow, when Chris reaches mile 1,500, there will be more than a LEGO build and a very impressive number on the odometer.

There will be 1,500 miles of proof that small steps can eventually take you somewhere pretty incredible.

You can support Chris’s MSK Kids fundraiser and help him reach his $5,000 goal here: