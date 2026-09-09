Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True

Fans of The Office should keep an eye out for Michael Scott and Holly Flax in downtown Poughkeepsie this December, as a strangely specific Hudson Valley reference from the hit NBC sitcom is about to come true once again.

In the season seven episode "Ultimatum," Michael Scott is anxiously waiting to find out if Holly, the love of his life, will break up with her boyfriend. Michael has prepared a celebration box filled with everything they'll need if Holly becomes single.

One of the items inside is a pair of front-row tickets to see Paula Poundstone in Poughkeepsie.

More than 15 years later, those tickets could actually come in handy because Paula Poundstone is returning to Poughkeepsie.

Paula Poundstone Returns to Poughkeepsie

Paula Poundstone will perform at the Bardavon 1869 Opera House in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm. Poundstone remains a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and hosts the weekly comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. She's also the voice of Forgetter Paula in both Inside Out and Inside Out 2.

Tickets for the Poughkeepsie show are $45, $55 and $85 and are available through the Bardavon box office and Ticketmaster.

NBC/Peacock NBC/Peacock

This isn't the first time the throwaway joke from The Office has come full circle. Back in 2022, we reported that Poundstone was headed to the Bardavon for a 2023 performance, giving Office fans the chance to actually recreate Michael's plans.

Now, she's coming back. So, if you're heading to the Bardavon on December 19, take a good look at who's sitting in the center of the front row. After all these years, Michael and Holly may finally make it to Poughkeepsie after all.