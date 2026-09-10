WPDH Vets Who Rock Honors Unshattered

This month's recipient is a Hudson Valley organization that helps women rebuild their lives while also finding a unique way to honor those who have served our country.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, we've selected Unshattered, a local nonprofit that has helped women, including veterans, find purpose and a path forward.

Based in Wappingers Falls, Unshattered is a nonprofit social enterprise that employs women working to overcome addiction. The organization provides much more than a job. Women are given a supportive community along with employment, personal development and professional training designed to help them achieve long-term sobriety and economic independence.

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Since 2016, 90 percent of women who have completed Unshattered's two-year "Business of You" program are sober and employed. The women work as skilled artisans, creating one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories from materials that otherwise may have been discarded.

One of Unshattered's most meaningful connections to the veteran community can be found in the materials used to make some of those bags. The organization has an entire collection made from retired military uniforms, including U.S. Army uniforms and dress gray uniforms from West Point.

Unshattered can also take a veteran's personal uniform and transform it into a custom heirloom bag. Instead of leaving an old uniform packed away in a closet, families can turn it into something that preserves its history and can continue to be used and passed down.

The military connection is especially meaningful because Unshattered's mission has also directly touched the lives of women veterans. By providing meaningful work, community and support to women rebuilding their lives, the organization has offered veterans facing their own struggles another place to find stability and purpose.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present Unshattered with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about them at Unshattered.org.