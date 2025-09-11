It’s a 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend on WPDH

WPDH welcomes back football season with a 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend.

Football season is here and everyone will be home this weekend or at their favorite watering hole watching all the action. WPDH is ready for football season and ready to bring you a new themed weekend to go along with the season kickoff.

WPDH welcomes back football season with 4 quarters of classic rock all weekend long! We'll kick off every hour hour with a block from a PDH classic rocker for all the games this weekend. 10am to 6pm Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday we'll have blocks featuring a mix of 4 in a row from an artist or from a decade like the 70’s, 80’s or hair bands.

Be sure to download the PDH Mobile app and take us with you wherever ya go this weekend. You don't wanna miss a minute of the WPDH 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend!

Harvest, Columbia Harvest, Columbia loading...

Stay Up Late Sunday Night

Sunday night at 11pm we'll be bringing you Pink Floyd Wis h You Were Here as the WPDH Album of the Week in it's entirety for it's 50th anniversary. Released in 1975, Wish You Were Here was recorded during several sessions at London's Abbey Road Studios. 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' is a tribute to Syd Barrett, whose mental breakdown forced him to leave the band seven years earlier.

Get our free mobile app

Wish You Were Here peaked at number 33 on the Billboard 200 with "Have a Cigar" released as a single. The album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide and it also appeared on Rolling Stone magazine's list of 'The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time'. Close out the 4 Quarters of Rock Weekend on WPDH with this classic Pink Floyd album.

