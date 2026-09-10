An Upstate New York Investigator is Accused of Using Flock Cameras to Track Her Former Girlfriend.

An Albany County investigator is facing criminal charges after authorities say she repeatedly misused the department's Flock license plate reader system to track a former girlfriend.

According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office during a press conference Wednesday, the investigation began after an outside source reported that an investigator had "used Flock to access information involving a former acquaintance."

This reportedly prompted the Sheriff's Office to conduct an audit of its Flock usage. What investigators found was much larger than initially expected.

Sheriff's Office Investigator Accused of Misusing Flock Cameras

Senior Investigator Lori Moore, 47, a 13-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, allegedly tracked the former girlfriend's vehicle approximately 3,000 times. Investigators also found that four other license plates had been searched hundreds of times each, allegedly without a lawful purpose.

In total, authorities say there were more than 4,000 unauthorized searches that went back into 2025.

Moore was charged Wednesday with official misconduct and falsifying business records, both misdemeanors. She was issued appearance tickets.

The Sheriff said Moore reportedly entered reasons or case numbers for some of the searches, but those reasons were not accurate, which led to the falsifying business records charge.

Sheriff Craig Apple called the situation a "breach of trust," while emphasizing that Flock's license plate reader technology has also helped law enforcement solve serious crimes, including homicides, burglaries and organized retail theft.

And now, the Sheriff's Office says it has tightened access to the system.

Deputies no longer have direct access to Flock. Searches must now be conducted by a supervisor and tied to a legitimate incident or case number. Those searches will also be audited every 30 days by internal affairs and reviewed up the chain of command.

The case also comes as Flock cameras are facing increased public scrutiny over privacy and surveillance concerns.

Albany County District Attorney Lee Kindlon acknowledged that concern, saying the technology can be an extremely powerful law-enforcement tool, but that its use requires oversight and accountability.