What’s Going On At Former Formosa Cuisine Spot In Poughkeepsie?
Recent activity seems to indicate that a new business could be coming to the spot that was also once home to the original Coppola's of Poughkeepsie.
I remember my friend Guy Alexander telling me about Formosa Cuisine in Poughkeepsie, and how great the food was. I went and tried and remember how amazing it was. That had to be about 5 years ago. Shortly after my visit I noticed they had closed suddenly with no reason given.
Formosa Cuisine was a Taiwanese restaurant that was located in the same building that was once the Original Coppola's of Poughkeepsie (a fine Italian restaurant) at 825 Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Formosa had been a popular spot with amazing food that garnered many 4 and 5 star Google reviews but only lasted a few years there it seemed.
In a Reddit posting just 4 months ago, a user posted: Does anyone remember Formosa Cuisine in Poughkeepsie? It's been five years since they closed I'm still haunted by memories of great meals there.
New Activity at Former Formosa Cuisine Spot
It seems that there has been some new activity at 825 Main St in Poughkeepsie with the property being cleaned up and work being done inside the establishment as photographed a couple weeks back. See photo below.
What's going on at 825 Main Street? What type of business is moving in there? Or better yet, could Formos Cuisine be returning and making a comeback? We shall see.
