Residents across Dutchess County are being urged to lock their vehicles and stay alert following a recent spike in vehicle break-ins.

The warning comes from the Town of Hyde Park Police Department, in a Facebook post, saying officers are investigating multiple incidents both within Hyde Park and in neighboring communities throughout Dutchess County.

According to police, many of the thefts appear to be crimes of opportunity, with suspects targeting unlocked vehicles and valuables left in plain sight. Authorities are reminding residents that even vehicles parked in their own driveways can become targets.

To help prevent theft police recommend:

removing valuables from vehicles,

installing doorbell or exterior security cameras,

using motion-activated lighting,

and making sure vehicles, garages, and homes are secured before turning in for the night.

Law enforcement agencies often refer to this simple nightly checklist as the "9 PM Routine," a habit that encourages residents to take a few moments each evening to ensure their property is locked and protected.

Hyde Park Police say officers are actively investigating the incidents and working to identify those responsible.

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Town of Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340. In an emergency, call 911.