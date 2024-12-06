Louis C.K. Set For Surprise Show in Poughkeepsie

Having just hosted two sold out Chris Rock shows this week, local comedy club is full of surprises.

Louis C.K. is an American comedian, writer, actor, and filmmaker known for his dark, self-deprecating humor and observational comedy. Born on September 12, 1967, in Washington, D.C., C.K. began his career as a stand-up comedian in the 1980s and rose to prominence in the 1990s writing for shows like The Late Show with David Letterman and The Chris Rock Show.

His 2000s career saw him transition into directing and producing, with his 2010 show Louie, which aired on FX, earning critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and humor. C.K. won several Emmy Awards for Louie, and his stand-up specials, such as Hilarious (2010) and Live at the Beacon Theater (2011), were highly praised.

In 2017, Louis C.K. faced allegations of sexual misconduct, which led to a temporary fall from grace, including the cancellation of projects and partnerships. After a period of controversy and reflection, C.K. made a comeback to comedy, performing stand-up again and self-releasing new material.

In 2018, he returned to stand-up comedy, and in 2019, he announced an international tour. He has also released the specials Sincerely Louis CK (2020) and Sorry (2021) on his website, receiving aGrammy Award for Best Comedy Album for the former. C.K. also co-wrote and directed the film Fourth of July (2022)

Despite setbacks, he remains an influential figure in stand-up comedy and television.

Following the surprise announcement earlier this week regarding Chris Rock playing a pair of sold out shows in Poughkeepsie at Laugh It Up Comedy Comedy, which once the word got out, immediately sold out of course, another comedy show was added to the club's lineup that day.

Louis C.K. "Working Out New Material" at Laugh It Up in Poughkeepsie

What seems to be a new trend that has started in the area, major name comics are coming to Poughkeepsie to try out new material out on an intimare audience, and Laugh It Comedy Club located inside Mahoney's Irish Pub & Steakhouse seems to be the spot!

Louie will play Laugh It Up Comedy Club this Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7:30pm. Unfortunately, according to the link at the club's website, the show is apparently sold out. Louie C.K. reportedly played the venue a couple of weeks back as well, which none including myself was a ware of.

Chris Rock, Louis. C.K., who could be coming next to the popular comedy club? We'll remain tight-lipped at this time.

