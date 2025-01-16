Second Fire Within A Week At Former Nevele Resort In Catskills
After a weekend fire caused extensive damage to the once popular resort, another fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
We reported that on the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2025 a fire broke out at the site of the Nevele Grand Hotel. According to the MSN report, the two-alarm fire did extensive damage to the historic resort. According to Ulster County Fire Services Deputy Director/Fire Coordinator Michael Gaffney, the fire was reported at 6:39am in the main building that housed the main lobby, kitchen, dining room, and theater.
Assisting fire departments fought the fire all day long til just after 5pm. A police investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control. Postings were all over Facebook over the weekend, including one of the fire in the Sullivan County Post group. You can see the image below.
New Fire Starts Up at Nevele Property Days Later
A new fire reportedly started at the Nevele Property on early Wednesday morning, Jan. 15 according to a posting at 4:45am by the Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incident's Facebook page. Derails below.
Future Plans For the Former Nevele Grand Resort
