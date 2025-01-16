Second Fire Within A Week At Former Nevele Resort In Catskills

After a weekend fire caused extensive damage to the once popular resort, another fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

We reported that on the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2025 a fire broke out at the site of the Nevele Grand Hotel. According to the MSN report, the two-alarm fire did extensive damage to the historic resort. According to Ulster County Fire Services Deputy Director/Fire Coordinator Michael Gaffney, the fire was reported at 6:39am in the main building that housed the main lobby, kitchen, dining room, and theater.

Assisting fire departments fought the fire all day long til just after 5pm. A police investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control. Postings were all over Facebook over the weekend, including one of the fire in the Sullivan County Post group. You can see the image below.

New Fire Starts Up at Nevele Property Days Later

A new fire reportedly started at the Nevele Property on early Wednesday morning, Jan. 15 according to a posting at 4:45am by the Ulster County Fire/Rescue Incident's Facebook page. Derails below.

attachment-Ulster County Fire Rescue Nevele loading...

An admin for the page stated, "/we understand people have strong feelings and opinions on what is taking place at this property, however, we ask that you refrain from making assumptions towards individuals, classifications of people, or anything that could be seen as hurtful towards other demographics. You are allowed to have opinions on the situation, and we won’t silence people for having those opinions, just keep the accusations towards groups or individuals out of it. Thank you."

attachment-Ulster Fire Incident Nevele Statement loading...

Its the third fire now in less than a year to happen at the property. On March 19, 2024, a fire destroyed the winter lodge, the oldest building on the property.

Future Plans For the Former Nevele Grand Resort

The Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, New York was sold to 11 Arrow LLC in September of 2023 for $5 million. 126 units. The sale is part of a plan by Somerset Partners, a New York City-based developer that revealed big plans for the future of the former resort in 2023 , which included demolishing the former hotel and to build a new facility with lodging and a housing development with

Get our free mobile app

The Nevele dates back to the days of the Borscht Belt, opening in 1901. “Nevele” is “Eleven” spelled backward — according to lore — after the eleven nineteenth-century schoolteachers who discovered a waterfall within the present-day property. Also (according to family lore), the founder, Charles Slutsky, had eleven children from 1880 to 1906 and the name might have come from that instead.The hotel closed in 2009.

A June 2020 report indicated that the "buildings remain, falling apart and with no future of reuse ... there are plans to tear down the remaining structures on the property and turn it into a sports complex." The property included a once-highly-regarded 18-hole golf course and a 9-hole golf course. The 18-hole course has fallen into disrepair, while the 9-hole is being operated by Honors Haven as the Fallsview Golf Course. Take a look inside the abandoned resort.

Abandoned Nevele Resort, Ellenville, New York WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After" The one time "Queen of the Catskills" was abandoned from 1986 until 2018, when the remaining structures were demolished. Prior to that video footage was captured by JP Videos and others. Here are some of the before and after pictures of Grossinger's in Liberty, NY. Gallery Credit: Karolyi