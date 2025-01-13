Fire Breaks Out and Damages Former Nevele Resort in Catskills
A two-alarm fire over the weekend caused extensive damage at Nevele resort property in Elenville, NY.
The Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, New York was sold to 11 Arrow LLC in September of 2023 for $5 million. The sale is part of a plan by Somerset Partners, a New York City-based developer that revealed big plans for the future of the former resort in 2023, which included demolishing the former hotel and to build a new facility with lodging and a housing development with 126 units.
Its the second fire in less than a year to happen at the propery. On March 19, 2024, a fire destroyed the winter lodge, the oldest building on the property. Postings were all over Facebook over the weekend, including one of the fire in the Sullivan County Post group. You can see the image below.
The Nevele dated back to the days of the Borscht Belt, opening in 1901. “Nevele” is “Eleven” spelled backward — according to lore — after the eleven nineteenth-century schoolteachers who discovered a waterfall within the present-day property. Also (according to family lore), the founder, Charles Slutsky, had eleven children from 1880 to 1906 and the name might have come from that instead.
The hotel closed in 2009. A June 2020 report indicated that the "buildings remain, falling apart and with no future of reuse ... there are plans to tear down the remaining structures on the property and turn it into a sports complex." The property included a once-highly-regarded 18-hole golf course and a 9-hole golf course. The 18-hole course has fallen into disrepair, while the 9-hole is being operated by Honors Haven as the Fallsview Golf Course. Take a look inside the abandoned resort.
