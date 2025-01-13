Fire Breaks Out and Damages Former Nevele Resort in Catskills

A two-alarm fire over the weekend caused extensive damage at Nevele resort property in Elenville, NY.

The Nevele Grand Hotel in Ellenville, New York was sold to 11 Arrow LLC in September of 2023 for $5 million. The sale is part of a plan by Somerset Partners, a New York City-based developer that revealed big plans for the future of the former resort in 2023, which included demolishing the former hotel and to build a new facility with lodging and a housing development with 126 units. Also See: Fire Destroys Popular Engine Repair Service in Sullivan County

The Nevele was once a iconic Borscht Belt resort. The property was previously the subject of plans to be developed into a sports complex by Navegante, but the bank closed on the company's loan and sold it to another investor.

On the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2025 a two-alarm fire was reported at the site of the Nevele Grand Hotel. MSN reports that the two-alarm fire did extensive damage to the historic resort. According to Ulster County Fire Services Deputy Director/Fire Coordinator Michael Gaffney, the fire was reported at 6:39am on Saturday, Jan 11 in the main building that housed the main lobby, kitchen, dining room, and theater. Assisting fire departments fought the fire all day long til just after 5pm. A police investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control.

Its the second fire in less than a year to happen at the propery. On March 19, 2024, a fire destroyed the winter lodge, the oldest building on the property. Postings were all over Facebook over the weekend, including one of the fire in the Sullivan County Post group. You can see the image below.

The Nevele dated back to the days of the Borscht Belt, opening in 1901. “Nevele” is “Eleven” spelled backward — according to lore — after the eleven nineteenth-century schoolteachers who discovered a waterfall within the present-day property. Also (according to family lore), the founder, Charles Slutsky, had eleven children from 1880 to 1906 and the name might have come from that instead.

The hotel closed in 2009. A June 2020 report indicated that the "buildings remain, falling apart and with no future of reuse ... there are plans to tear down the remaining structures on the property and turn it into a sports complex." The property included a once-highly-regarded 18-hole golf course and a 9-hole golf course. The 18-hole course has fallen into disrepair, while the 9-hole is being operated by Honors Haven as the Fallsview Golf Course. Take a look inside the abandoned resort.

