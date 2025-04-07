The last remaining Catskill resort of yesteryear is still in operation and is now up for sale. Will this relic from the past be saved?

The Granit Hotel and Country Club was built in 1950 on 550 acres of beautiful land in Kerhonkson, New York. Complete with its own championship golf course and ski slope, the resort was a luxury destination for many New Yorkers looking to spend the summer in the Catskills.

vacationvalleyresort.com vacationvalleyresort.com loading...

In 2010, the Granit Hotel was purchased by HNA Group, a Chinese company that transformed the dilapidated hotel into the Hudson Valley Resort and Spa. The remodeled hotel and much of its property were sold off to local businessmen in 2019 after HNA Group suffered financial issues in China.

Since then, the hotel has gone through other ownership changes and continued to operate as the Vacation Valley Resort, but has received mostly unfavorable reviews. The business's own website highlights one such review on its homepage that draws attention to some "issues" and describes the rooms as "old".

I was extremely impressed with the communication & the speed of resolving any "issues" that came up. The kids had a great time playing with the other children who came from all parts of the tri-state area. There was a room with toys for the children. The rooms were clean, but they are old.

It doesn't bode well if this is the one positive review the owners chose to showcase on their website.

vacationvalleyresort.com vacationvalleyresort.com loading...

Former Granit Hotel Up For Sale Again in Kerhonkson, New York

According to a listing from Weichert Realtors, the Vacation Valley Resort is up for sale again. The 200,000 square-foot building and surrounding land are being offered up for $15 million. In the real estate listing, the agent admits that not all sections of the hotel are functioning and that the property needs serious updating.

Would you like to see this historic Catskills property saved and restored to its former glory, or do you think its day has come and gone? Let us know your thoughts by sending us a text on our mobile app or by commenting on our Facebook page.

Abandoned Grossinger's Catskills Resort Hotel "Before and After" The one time "Queen of the Catskills" was abandoned from 1986 until 2018, when the remaining structures were demolished. Prior to that video footage was captured by JP Videos and others. Here are some of the before and after pictures of Grossinger's in Liberty, NY. Gallery Credit: Karolyi