Local Police Officer Dies In Off Duty Crash On Route 17

Offcials say that an off duty Hudson Valley police officer tragically died in a vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to a police press release, the officer's wife was also seriously hurt during the collision and remains hospitalized. Police say that a wrong-way driver hit the vehicle that the officer and his wife were traveling in head-on.

New York State Police say that the investigation remains ongoing, and are asking anyone who may have observed the crash to call SP Wurtsboro BCI at 845-888-2681.

Local Police Officer Dies In Off Duty Crash In Sullivan County

The Washingtonville Police Department said in a press release that 65-year-old Village of Washingtonville Police Officer Jose Santiago Jr. lost his life in a vehicle collision Saturday evening. Santiago, who was also a retired member of the New York Police Department, was traveling with his wife in town of Mamakating when the crash occurred.

The New York State Police Department said in a press release that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter Van was traveling westbound on State Route 17 late Saturday. The Santiagos were traveling in a 2021 Hyundai eastbound on the same route.

Troopers says that the 62-year-old operator of the Mercedes exited the roadway off the south shoulder, subsequently crossing over the center median. The vehicle then entered the eastbound lane, traveling the wrong way, and struck the Santiagos, head on. Both vehicles then struck the southern guiderail before coming to a stop, according to police.

New York State Police said that Jose Santiago Jr sadly succumbed to his injuries on the scene and was pronounced deceased. His wife, 64-year-old Blanca I. Santiago, was transported by ambulance to Garnet Medical Center Middletown where she remains in stable condition.

Police say the the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, was evaluated at the scene and released.