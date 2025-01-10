Win The Ultimate Super Bowl Party With WPDH And Bud Light

WPDH Bud Light Tackles and Touchdowns is back!

Bud Light and Dutchess Beer are hooking you up with an epic Super Bowl party at your house. WPDH is coming to a town near you with a chance to win a Super Bowl House Party. You can score your chance at winning this party by listening to WPDH, visiting us at one of our WPDH Bud Light events or visit one of your local beverage centers for a chance to qualify!

Football season is here, and Hudson Valley sports fans are enjoying weeks of fun-filled action as we present the WPDH/Bud Light Tackles and Touchdowns promotion. Starting Monday, Jan. 12th be listening for the tackles and touchdowns sounder between 9am and 5pm. Caller 10 will pick up a Bud Light Prize pack and get qualified to win the Tackles and Touchdowns grand prize Super Bowl House Party!

Super Bowl House Party includes a fully stocked cooler from Dutchess Beer and Bud Light, an HDTV a catered BBQ from Handsome Devil BBQ, and 500 bucks to build your best party ever! We are also doing weekly Bud Light events each week at various bars all over the Hudson Valley we'll you'll have a chance to register to win in person.

Join Tigman and the PDH roadcrew for all the NFL action at these Bud Light events, and stop by to score a Bud Light prize pack and register to win the WPDH/Bud Light Tackles and Touchdowns Grand Prize of a fully catered Super Bowl Party at your house!

WPDH Bud Light Tackles and Touchdowns Live Event Schedule

Friday, Jan. 10: Oasis Discount Beverage 736 Main Street Poughkeepsie 5-7pm

Saturday, Jan. 11: Thrifty Beverage 489 Freedom Plains Rd, (Rt 55) Poughkeepsie 1-3pm

Sunday, Jan. 12: Side Show Kitchen & Bar 5 Plattekill Ave, New Paltz 2-4pm

