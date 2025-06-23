Catskill Area Ambulance Employees Facing Charges in Fraud Investigation

Every day thousands upon thousands of people wake up in the morning and prepare themselves for another days work. That means putting on the usual work attire, grabbing the usual morning coffee, maybe a quick bite to eat before heading out the door and then heading to work to punch the old timeclock.

Get our free mobile app

There are rules though even to something like punching in at the timeclock and a pair of ambulance employees are figuring that out the hard way now.

Timecard Fraud

The investigation into the now accused ambulance employees has actually been going on for several months. The investigation into the fraudulent timecard submissions was opened by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at Catskill back on January 24, 2025, according to the official press release.

Canva, Google Maps Canva, Google Maps loading...

The investigation began when discrepancies were discovered in the timecards of 43-year old, Stanley Dushane and 33-year old Kyla Byrnes, both residents of Cairo, NY. According to the details in the press release, the investigation determined that Dushane worked shifts assigned to Byrnes at the Town of Cairo Ambulance while Byrnes was employed as a paramedic at a different location. Dushane altered timecards on three occasions to reflect Byrnes as present and working.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This of course resulted in Byrnes getting paid for hours she did not work. Both Dushane and Byrnes were arrested without incident and then processed by State Police Catskill.

Charges Against the Accused

Both Byrnes and Dushane have been charged for their respective roles in the case. Byrnes has been charged with Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor, while Dushane has been charged with Falsifying a Business Record: Make False Entry, class A Misdemeanor and Forgery in the 2nd Degree: Public Record class D Felony.

Google Maps, Canva Google Maps, Canva loading...

Previous Stories: Accident at Busy Putnam County Intersection Draws Concerns from Locals

Byrnes was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Cairo Court on July 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Dushane was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 10, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

'Muppets' Artist Selling Wild Hudson Valley Home A former associate of Jim Henson who designed sets for The Muppets and Fraggle Rock is selling a one-of-a-kind home that's a living piece of art. Gallery Credit: Boris

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.