Review: Riding The Rails in the Hudson Valley by Pedal Car

Is taking a rail tour through the Hudson Valley a good way to spend the afternoon? It depends on what your definition of fun is.

I'm always up for a new adventure, so when I heard about Rail Explorers, I instantly looked into booking a tour. The company operates out of a historic train station just up the road from the famous Phoenicia Diner. Specially designed pedal cars are placed on an unused portion of the train track that follows the Esopus Creek, giving visitors a unique view of the Catskills.

On this particular outing, it was just me and my son, who is a biking enthusiast that can ride for 30 miles at a time without breaking a sweat. I figured that if my legs got tired during the 8-mile journey, he'd be more than able to take up the slack. It turns out that I had nothing to worry about, as the pedal cars used by the Rail Explorers tour are "electronic-assist" and quite easy for anyone to power with their feet.

Taking a Tour of the Catskills by Pedal Train

Rail Explorers runs seven different tours throughout the country in places like Kentucky, Rhode Island, West Virginia and Cooperstown, New York. Here in the Hudson Valley, the pedal cars operate on the historic Ulster & Delaware Railroad system. After signing in, we and the rest of our tour were given brief instructions on how to use the railcar, which is very straightforward.

Cars made for groups of two or four are equipped with pedals for each rider. One person in the vehicle is responsible for the brake, which operates by hand just like a bicycle. Cars are staggered on the track to give everyone plenty of room to pedal at their own pace and enjoy the scenery, but those who want to travel more quickly may find themselves frustrated if stuck behind a group that may be a little too slow.

We found the propulsion system on our car to be almost too responsive. For most of the time, we hardly pedaled and still had to ride the brake so we didn't get too close to the car in front of us. This was very enjoyable because instead of concentrating on powering the car, we could spend time soaking in the scenery of the Catskills and taking some beautiful pictures and video. It appears that weight has a lot to do with how hard you pedal. Since there were just two of us in a car designed for four people, we were working much less hard than the dad in front of us, who was pedaling for his whole family.

Taking in the Sights of the Hudson Valley by Pedal Rail Car

The first two miles of the journey take you along Route 28 to the Mount Tremper station. While Rail Explorers offers shorter excursions that end here, we opted for the full 8-mile trip, which was a smart move. The first leg of the trip seemed way too short, and we would have been pretty disappointed if our tour ended here.

After reconnecting with the other cars, our guides lowered the rail crossing signal on Route 28 and we rolled through the intersection to continue on our journey. For the rest of the trip, we were surrounded by a canopy of trees as we traveled alongside the Esopus Creek.

At the midway point, we all exited our cars so the guides could turn the vehicles around using an innovative turntable system. A picnic area with comfortable Adirondack chairs overlooking the creek is the perfect place to sit and enjoy snacks and drinks, which riders are encouraged to bring along with them.

After a rest, we were back in our cars for the ride back. The entire journey was about two hours long, which seemed to be just the right amount of time. Our Saturday afternoon trip was long enough to feel like we got a full experience, but still ended before my 14-year-old became bored.

All Aboard?

If you're looking for a fun way to keep you and your family off of the screens for the day, I think a Rail Explorers trip is the perfect solution. My son and I both agree that the tour was more than worth the long drive from home and are already making plans to visit again next year.

While avid outdoor enthusiasts may find the workout way too easy, the novelty of riding on the rails may still be enough to make the tour worth it. Those who are not used to outdoor activity or have physical limitations may want to consider the shorter two-mile trip, but healthy individuals of any age should have no problem pedaling the entire journey thanks to the electronically-assisted ride system.

For those interested in taking a ride on the rails, reservations are essential, especially if you're planning to go during the fall foliage season. Pricing and scheduling information are available on the Rail Explorers website.

