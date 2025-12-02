Multiple Injured in Weekend Rollover Accident in Putnam County

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, emergency personnel as well as medical personnel were required in an area of Putnam County following a rollover vehicular accident that left multiple individuals injured. The accident would also close off a section of a major roadway for an extended period of time while emergency personnel attended to the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Rollover Wreck in Garrison

The rollover accident occurred in the hamlet of Garrison, part of the town of Philipstown, in Putnam County. Members of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:15p.m on Saturday, November 29, 2025. They would not have to travel far though, as the accident occurred right in front of the Garrison Fire Company Station 2. In other words, the accident happened right outside their front door.

Garrison Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook Garrison Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Crews on the scene immidiately secured the area, and shut down the southbound side lane of Route 9 while first responders attended to the scene. According to the post issued by the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department to their Facebook page, Garrison personnel handled traffic control, while members of the Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Phillipstown Ambulance tended to the injured.

Garrison Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook Garrison Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook loading...

It was not stated exactly how many individuals were injured in the accident, or the severity of the injuries, however personnel did remain on scene for over an hour while tending to the scene. At approximately 3:25p.m, after a tow truck was successfully able to remove the vehicles, the southbound lane of Route 9 was reopened for traffic.

Previous Stories: Fire Units Deployed to Major Vehicle Fire in Westchester County

A follow-up post was later released by the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services, announcing the roads reopening and crediting all of the emergency services who assissted in handling the scene, which included the previously mentioned emergency crews, as well as Empress Emergency Medical Services, and the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

What Upstate New Yorkers ALWAYS Say Before a Big Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm