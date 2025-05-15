Hudson Valley to Feel ‘Aftershock’ With Action-Packed ACW Event

Awesome Championship Wrestling returns to MJN Center in Poughkeepsie with Aftershock.

Being a 40 plus year fan of pro wrestling, its great to new a new promotion promotion in that area that is lighting the scene on fire, with amazing wrestling action for fans of all ages. Not to mention affordable tickets so the entire family can come out and enjoy the action.

There has been a ton of wrestling history that has gone down in that building at 14 Civic Center Plaza, and its exciting to still be a wrestling fan in 2025 and see the new generation of superstars along with many legends that are a part of Awesome Championship Wrestling. As a fan of nostalgia, there's nothing better.

Hot off the heels of this past January's SOLD OUT Awesome Championship Wrestling debut event The Poughkeepsie Rumble at the MJN Center, ACW returns with an even bigger event that you will not want to miss!

Awesome Championship Wrestling 'Aftershock' Lineup

Awesome Championship Wrestling returns to the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie this Saturday, May 17th 7:30pm with Aftershock! See superstars Matt Cardona, The Now (Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins), Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore), Little Guido, Moose, Indi Hartwell, and more including the MJN Center Wrestling Hall of Fame induction of Tommy Dreamer (the first inductee into the hall!)

You'll also witness 4 title matches, 3 new champions crowned, and an unforgettable steel cage match! Ticket prices are affordable with all in pricing if bought online. You can save money by calling the box office and buying over the phone at (845)-454-5800. Fan fest with meet and greets at 5:30. This is family-friendly wrestling for fans of all ages. Tickets and meet and greets at thisisacw.com.

