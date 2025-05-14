Hudson Valley Mourning Loss of Retired Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff

Charlie Lattin, a retired Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff was also a familiar face at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds where he worked security for many years.

According to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Charlie honorably served as a Deputy Sheriff and was a founding member of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, he continued to serve his community by providing security at the Dutchess County Fair Grounds.

Charlie Lattin with the Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit, pictured here second in from the right. Photo credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Charlie Lattin with the Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit, pictured here second in from the right. Photo credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

I always remember seeing Charlie at the Dutchess County Fair doing security over the years as we are there each year broadcasting live with the radio station. It was always nice to see his smiling face in Rhinebeck. The Dutchess County Fairgrounds paid tribute to Charlie with a posting on social media.

We received sad news about the passing of our long time friend Charlie Lattin. Charlie was part of our security team for many years until his retirement several years back. We have many fond memories of Charlie and extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Charlie's family.

According to the obituary at William G. Miller Funeral Home, Charles R. Lattin, Jr., 86 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at the Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park. Born July 20, 1938 at Vassar Hospital to Charles R. Lattin and Margaret J. Lemak.

Charles married Evelyn F. Lansing, his best friend, sweetheart and love of his life on March 7, 1959 in Washington Street Methodist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY and again on October 25, 1959 in Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. They expressed to everyone that “we have such a special love; we were married twice”.

He was educated in Arlington schools where he ran the 880 YDS for track and played violin in orchestra, and he graduated from NYS Municipal Police Training Academy.

Charlie worked for IBM and retired in 1992. For 17 years he was an Administrative Assistant to the Manufacturing Superintendent. In 1969 he was President of the IBM Club, a member of the Quarter Century Club and Second-Generation Club.

He was a Deputy Sheriff for Dutchess County, where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Charlie was one of the first Scuba Divers for DCSO in 1967. Upon these retirements, he drove limos for Arnoff, worked security supervisor for the Dutchess County Fair Grounds. He also worked for Funeral Homes, Auchmoody, McHoul, Allen, Doyle and Miller.

Charlie was a boy scout for 3 summers, worked at Nooteeming Boy Scout Camp as a nature director, lifeguard and archery instructor.

He was a devout catholic and in Holy Trinity Parish he was an altar boy, choir boy, usher and Eucharistic Minister. Charlie also served on the Parish Council and with Evelyn, was a facilitator for Scripture Study.

In 1975, Charlie was chosen to be an Instructor Coach at Police Firearms Instructor School at Camp Perry, Ohio. He was a certified Police Firearms Instructor. Also, Charlie was an NRA certified pistol and shotgun Instructor. He was a member of the NRA and a life member of Hudson Valley Sportsmen’s Association. He was a NYS Hunter safety instructor for 50 years, a scuba diver and past President and training chairman for the Aquatic Explorers. He was a PADI certified dive master, recue and recovery diver.

Charlie enjoyed camping, canoeing and boating with his family. He especially loved hiking with Evelyn. He was a competitive pistol shooter and belonged to DCPA.

He is predeceased by Evelyn, his beloved wife and best friend since their teens and his brother Donald Lattin. He is survived by daughter Carolyn A. Burger (Jim) of Hyde Park, NY, son Robert C. Lattin (Peggy) of Poughkeepsie, NY. Also surviving are grandsons Justin M. Lynn (Hannah) O’Fallon, MO, Christopher J. Burger (Amanda) of Hyde Park, NY, Robert C. Lattin, Jr. (Kassidee), Cody E. Lattin, Devin J. Lattin of Grand Rapids, MI and great-grandchildren Riley, Olivia, Scarlett and Ellie Burger and Eleanor and Bennett Lynn.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 from 4PM-6PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 10AM at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

