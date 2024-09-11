Walden Savings Bank Teams Up With WPDH For Exciting Live Broadcast

Live event set for Walden Savings Bank headquarters in Montgomery, NY.

Last year we visited Walden Savings Bank at their corporate headquarters during a WPDH Orange Invasion event, and having done a lot of bank events with the radio station over the years, it was by far the most fun we've ever had at a bank remote broadcast. Read all about the amazing time we had here.

Walden Savings Bank, established in 1872, is the 10th oldest federally chartered mutual savings bank with a total of 11 full-service branches serving the Hudson Valley region, and a lending office located in Beacon, New York, the Bank’s progressive style of community banking provides products that cater to both the individual and the growing mid-size business. In addition, Walden Investment Services, located at Walden Savings Bank, offers personalized advice for financial planning.

WPDH Live Broadcast at Walden Savings Bank Headquarters

A WPDH live broadcast event is set for Walden Savings Bank in Montgomery, NY on Friday, Sept. 13 from 11am til 1pm. We'll be giving out tickets to this year's Hudson River Craft Beer Festival taking place Sept. 28 in Newburgh while they last!

This Friday the 13th could be your lucky day! Come join us between 11:00 to 1:00 on Friday, 9/13 as we'll be broadcasting live with "Tigman" of 101.5 WPDH from our Montgomery Headquarters at 15 Scott's Corners Drive. Stop by for fun, prizes and your chance to win tickets to the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival happening at the Newburgh Waterfront Saturday, September 28th!

The staff is so friendly and gracious at Walden Savings Bank. Such an amazing group of people including bank President and CEO Derrik Wynkoop, Senior Vice President John Carola and Executive Assistant Abigail Doyle, and the rest of the crew. Hoping we'll also see bank mascot Wally St Banks agian too!



