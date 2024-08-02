Hudson River Craft Beer Festival Comes to Newburgh on 9/28

The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival has been the premium Craft Beer sampling event in the Hudson Valley for over 10 years. It was announced earlier this year that the City of Beacon would no longer allow any ticked events in their parks since the city "no longer see(s) a need to encourage commerce with special events in (the) parks", citing the fact that the Beacon now has enough tourism.

Hudson River Craft Beer Festival Moved To Newburgh

We are happy to announce that the event will return this year to the even larger People's WaterFront Park on the Newburgh Waterfront. This new park is located on the river directly down the hill from Newburgh Brewery and a short walk from Billy Joe's Rib Works. (Located on the map where it says "City of Newburgh Waterfront Trail")

Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets to the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival are on sale now. We suggest that you purchase them now since ticket prices will increase as we get closer to the event.

How The Beer Festival Works

The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is a sampling event, which means when you buy a ticket you receive a souvenir sampling glass when you enter and you can try all the Craft Beers on site (within reason of course). We will feature over 100 different beers from local, regional, and national breweries.

Food Trucks & Vendors

The event will feature some of the best gourmet food trucks and restaurants from the Hudson Valley. These vendors include:

Reggae Boy Cafe

Lillys Pad Food Truck

The Dog House Truck

Waffle Wagon

Sapori Di Napoli Wood Fired Pizza Truck

Thailicious Food Truck

Fanelli's Deli Dogs

JerkyHut

D's Garden to Table Pickles

& Many others

We will feature a variety of vendors selling all sorts of crafts, beer-related wares, and a variety of other items to shop and take home. If you have a business that would like to be a part of this great event, please fill out this form HERE.

Live Music & Entertainment

The event will feature live music and entertainment from Shades, Probable Cause, and more to be announced soon!

The Beer

When it comes to craft beer in the Hudson Valley, there's no event like the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival! We pour our all into finding the best selection of beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from local brewers, as well as craft breweries across the country, for your sampling pleasure. With 100+ hand-selected craft beer styles from 50+ craft breweries featured, it's no easy feat to put on a perfectly crafted experience year after year. But, it's always worth it, because we like hanging out with you, and we all love an unforgettable party with delicious craft beer.

Breweries

Some of the Breweries we will have on-site include:

Aspire

Newburgh Brewing

Obscure Oscillation Brewing

Millhouse Brewing

Rushing Duck

Roscoe

Southern Tier

Rogue

Upstate

Victory

Rip Van Winkle

Ommegang

Founders

Flying Monkeys

Kings Court Brewery

Captain Lawrence

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head

New Belgium

Bad Seed

Bells

Angry Orchard

Duclaw

Ithaca

Shipyard

Sam Adams

& many more to come

If you represent a brewery that would like to attend, fill out this form HERE and someone will be in contact with you soon!

Volunteer At The Festival

To make this sort of event happen, we need help from lots of festival volunteers. Most of our volunteers have been with us for many years. Our volunteers help us pour the beer for the attendees while learning and sharing everything about the beer they pour. Volunteers will get to try what we have on-site and its a ton of fun! To learn more and to sign up, CLICK HERE.