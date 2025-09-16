Police say a minor in New York state has been arrested and charged after an early morning crash that lead to injuries. Offcials say that the teen driver was impaired at the time their vehicle went off the road, after losing control.

Teenager in New York State Arrested For Alleged Drunk Driving After Crash Caused Injuries

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 14, troopers arrested a 17-year-old female from Brasher Falls, for second-degree vehicular assault, operating a motor vehicle while impaired, which caused injury, and driving while intoxicated.

Officials say that at approximately 3:07 AM. on September 14, troopers responded to a vehicle collision into a tree in the town of Hopkinton. The investigation revealed that the 17-year-old driver was operating a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 when she lost control of the truck around a curve.

Police say that the vehicle was traveling northbound when it exited the roadway and struck a tree. She was with two passengers: a 16-year-old male from St. Regis Falls, and a 17-year-old female from Nicholville.

Local first responders were on the scene providing aid to both passengers, who were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. Troopers interviewed the 17-year-old driver, who they say sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

During the interview, police say she was showing signs of impairment. Troopers report they administered field sobriety tests, which she failed. The driver was arrested and transported, where she provided a breath sample revealing a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.10%.

She was released on a youth court summons for a later date in September.

Both passengers were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

