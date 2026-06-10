A new committee in Dutchess County aimed at protecting animals and humans from abuse.

This week the Dutchess County Legislature has unanimously approved the creation of a new Animal Welfare and Community Stewardship Committee, a group designed to strengthen efforts to prevent animal cruelty, improve coordination among agencies, and support organizations working to protect animals across the county.

The resolution, approved during the Legislature's June 8 meeting, establishes a committee that will bring together animal welfare professionals, veterinarians, law enforcement officials, municipal leaders, and other stakeholders to advise lawmakers on animal protection issues.

According to legislators behind the proposal, the county's current approach to animal welfare relies on a network of shelters, rescues, police agencies, and volunteers that often operate independently.

The new committee is intended to improve communication and identify countywide solutions.

“One message was clear: animal welfare is about more than animals,” Shah continued. “Preventing cruelty, supporting responsible stewardship, and strengthening coordination among community partners helps protect both animals and people while promoting public safety, public health, and community wellbeing," Legislator Anna Shah, author and sponsor of the AWCS resolution said. "The AWCS committee provides a transparent forum in the legislature to take much needed action towards sustainable, coordinated and cost effective solutions."

Link Between Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence

Officials in Dutchess County are saying: Animal abuse isn't just an animal issue. Cruelty to animals can be a warning sign of violence against people too.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas La Stella and Deputy of the County's Special Victims Unit has been chosen to lead the newly launched Animal Cruelty Unit.

“The number of victims of domestic violence who report animal cruelty is between 70-80%; people who abuse people they perceive as weaker often abuse animals as well,” according to the DA's Office.

The effort received support from both the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.

Sheriff Kirk Imperati also backed the initiative, saying the Sheriff's Office has long dedicated resources to investigating animal cruelty cases.

“The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office has had dedicated professionals devoted to animal rights for many years. Having even more partners in this extremely important work will only strengthen our resolve and will go a long way toward eradicating these crimes and sending a strong message to those who commit them. I am excited to join forces with Chair Valdés Smith and members of the Legislature to work together on this newly established committee to achieve our common goals.”

Supporters say the committee's work will focus on:

preventing neglect and abuse,

supporting animal welfare organizations,

and developing coordinated strategies that benefit both animals and residents.

The resolution creating the Animal Welfare and Community Stewardship Committee passed unanimously at the Dutchess County Legislature Meeting on June 8.

Dutchess County Animal Abuse Registry

The county already has one of New York's more aggressive animal protection measures on the books.

In 2019, Dutchess County established an Animal Abuse Registry that prohibits people convicted of serious animal cruelty offenses from owning or living with animals for 15 years. Anyone convicted of an animal abuse crime after September 16, 2019, and living in Dutchess County must register with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and is listed on a public registry.

Animal shelters, rescues, breeders, pet stores, and others transferring ownership of an animal are required to check the registry before completing an adoption or sale.