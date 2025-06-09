Officials say that a driver was stopped on the Taconic Parkway late June 3. When police approached the vehicle to question the driver, they say they noticed that the man behind the wheel was showing signs of intoxication. The charges would become more serious for this suspect after officials say there was a child in the vehicle at the time.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

See Also: The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

Rosenblum Law says that the only New York DWI offense for which a first-time offender is subject to a felony charge is “aggravated driving while intoxicated, with a child,” a class E felony defined as driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs with a child passenger aged fifteen years or younger.

Driver In New York's Hudson Valley Arrested For Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law

New York State Police said in a press release that on June 3, 2025, at approximately 10:48 PM., a trooper from State Police barracks in Poughkeepsie conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Acura traveling southbound on the Taconic State Parkway.

The stop was made in the Town of Pleasant Valley for multiple traffic violations, says a recent police report.

During the stop, the operator, who police say they identified as a 32-year-old man from of Queens, exhibited signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, which police say the failed.

An investigation revealed that a 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Poughkeepsie for processing, where he refused to provide a breath sample. Troopers say that the child was released to a sober party.

The suspect was charged with felony aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child passenger under 16. Officials say that the suspect was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Pleasant Valley Court in late July.