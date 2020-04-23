Virtual Boot-Camp to Benefit People’s Place

There's a good chance that you've been spending a lot of time at home, and there's also a good chance that you haven't been getting as much exercise as you usually do. What if I told you there's a way to exercise from your home and help a great organization while you're at it? It's true.

Bodies by Colotti is hosting a virtual boot-camp this Sunday, April 26 at 10am to help support People's Place in Kingston. People's Place does a ton for the community on a daily basis. During this pandemic they have opened their bag hunger program, and have given out more meals then ever. Their bag hunger program is funded by donation. This program usually runs in the summer only, but they started it now due to schools being closed because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bodies by Colotti is asking for a minimum of a $10 donation. Once you donate you will be sent the link for zoom. For more information, visit the event facebook page.

